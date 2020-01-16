Play of The Week: East Lansing boys basketball team wins showdown

Each Monday we like to bring you the Play of the Week and this week we visit a classic high school hoops showdown.

On Friday night the East Lansing boys were involved in a CAAC Blue showdown against Holt and you want to talk about defending your home floor.

Trojan senior Malakai Mathews not only comes up with the steal but he takes it all the way home for the one-handed flush.

And ya gotta love the celebration at the end….nice hops Malakai.

By the way, East Lansing held on to survive an overtime thriller, 61 to 58 the final.