CINCINNATI, OH. (WLNS) – In the quarterfinals of the CONCACAF Gold Cup, U.S.A and Canada were scoreless in the 88th minute.

Then East Lansing High School graduate DeJuan Jones happened.

The former Trojan and former Michigan State standout sent a beautiful ball into the box for Brandon Vazquez, who then used his head to give U.S.A the lead.

U.S.A would later defeat Canada in penalty kicks to advance to the semifinals and set up a match with Panama on Wednesday.