GRAND LEDGE, Mich. (WLNS) – Grand Ledge’s baseball team is off to a perfect start in the CAAC Blue and it’s due to the Comets’ ability to make clutch plays.

More specifically Mr. Caleb Estrada.

On May 4 Grand Ledge welcomed DeWitt to town for a doubleheader and with the bases loaded in the bottom of the 7th, of the first game, Estrada threw a strikeout to end the inning and keep the Panthers at bay.

Grand Ledge eventually won the game 3-1, but more importantly it helped the Comets improve to a perfect 5-0 in the Blue at the time.

It’s why Estrada’s clutch K is our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.