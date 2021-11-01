PLAY OF THE WEEK: Former Lansing Catholic quarterback stars for Dallas Cowboys

DALLAS, Texas (WLNS) — Our 6 sports Champion Play of the Week is going to Cooper Rush.
In his first NFL start with the Dallas Cowboys last night, the former Lansing Catholic star found Amari Cooper in the back of the end zone with 51 seconds left on the clock for the game-winning touchdown.
That gifted the Cowboys the 20-16 win over the Minnesota Vikings.
A moment he’s for sure dreamed about, but did it live up to the billing?
“Yeah you definitely dream about them, and it’s just as good as the dream,” Rush said. “It was pretty awesome to be able to win it like that, and you always want to win but it’s really fun when you win like that.
“Obviously I knew there was a chance, so my brothers flew in. My parents got here. Wife flew out with the baby. Got someone to watch the baby and support system has been unbelievable my whole life. It’s the reason why I’m here.”Dallas Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush