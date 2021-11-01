PLAY OF THE WEEK: Former Lansing Catholic quarterback stars for Dallas Cowboys

DALLAS, Texas (WLNS) — Our 6 sports Champion Play of the Week is going to Cooper Rush.

In his first NFL start with the Dallas Cowboys last night, the former Lansing Catholic star found Amari Cooper in the back of the end zone with 51 seconds left on the clock for the game-winning touchdown.

That gifted the Cowboys the 20-16 win over the Minnesota Vikings.

A moment he’s for sure dreamed about, but did it live up to the billing?