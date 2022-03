INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WLNS) -During the quarterfinals of women’s Big Ten tournaments in Indianapolis on Friday, MSU freshman Deedee Hagemann looked more like a senior out on the floor against Ohio State.

The behind-the-back layup brought the Spartans within 6 after being down by double-digits.

It was quite the move from the freshie.

It’s why we had to make it our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.