ATLANTA (WLNS) – Kevin Harvick fought off a valiant challenge from Joe Gibbs racing teammates Kyle Busch and Martin Truex Jr. to take the checkered flag in Sunday’s Folds of Honor Quicktrip 500.
Check out the Play of the Week in the video above to see Harvick’s third victory at this track.
Play of the Week: Harvick wins Folds of Honor Quicktrip 500
