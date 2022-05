HASLETT, Mich. (WLNS) – This past Thursday with the CAAC gold cup on the line, Haslett Soccer’sAudrey Archambault experienced a little De Ja Vu when she sent the ball into the back of the net to beat Williamston in a 4-2 shootout for the Vikings!

Archambault won it for Haslett in the same exact fashion last year but against DeWitt

This resulted in many hugs during the postgame celebration and it’s why her game-winning goal is our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.