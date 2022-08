A former Spartan who played a pivotal role on the team last year just so happens to be the recipient of our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.

Connor Heyward made his Pittsburgh Steelers debut over the weekend and he showed exactly what his role can be in the black and gold.

Heyward had a high-flying reception in the first quarter. A catch so good they had to replay it on NFL Network.

It’s why his high-flying 16-yard snag is our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.