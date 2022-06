EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – On opening night of the Moneyball pro-am last week, Michigan State’s Jaden Akins let everyone know he’s been working on his hops during the offseason.

He fired off an impressive two-handed slam that was more than good enough to earn our 6 Sports Play of the Week.

Check out the video player at the top of the page, you won’t want to miss it.