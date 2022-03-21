EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS)- In honor of Michigan State baseball’s home-opening series sweep of Houston Baptist over the weekend, 6 Sports is honoring the play that may have sparked it all in Friday’s opener against the Huskies at McLane Stadium

The game was tied at 3 all until Dillon Kark stepped up to the plate and took matters into his own hands.

His solo home run to left helped the Spartans win it 4 to 3 in walk-off fashion.

“It just felt great to win. I mean, this team came back and never gave up so it was just a good all-around team win,” he said.

The comeback is exactly why his home run is our 6 Sports play of the week.