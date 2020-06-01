The Play of the Week, this week is Rochester Hills native Brad Keselowski who is tearing up the track.
Keselowski couldn’t get anything to go his way at the beginning of the race yesterday, but with three laps to go, he was able to slither by in his number two Ford.
In the video above, check out how he took the checkered flag in the Supermarket Heroes 500.
Play of the Week: Keselowski steals Supermarket Heroes 500
