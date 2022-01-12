PLAY OF THE WEEK: Mason’s Kaleb Parrish shows off some aggressiveness

FOWLERVILLE, Mich. (WLNS) – In this week’s Play of the Week, we’re heading over to Fowlerville where the Gladiators were hosting Mason.

Mason’s Kaleb Parrish showed off some aggressiveness and ripped the ball away. Then he got the foul and a bucket.

This is what a coach loves to see when they talk about effort plays. Parrish is a guy who’s gonna give you his all.

Unfortunately for the Bulldogs, Fowlerville got the better of them in this game.

Editor’s note: A previous version of this story misidentified Kaleb. We apologize for the error.