OLIVET, Mich. (WLNS) – Trailing late on Friday night, Olivet’s quarterback sent up one last prayer to try and save their season against Portland.

But standing on the other side was Portland’s Trent Meyers, who wasn’t going to go down without a fight.

The defensive back intercepted the ball and secured the 35-28 win and saved their season.

Meyers’ big play is the 6 Sports Champions Play of the Week.

Take a look at the play in the video player above.