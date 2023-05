EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — To say Michigan State’s baseball team had a successful weekend on the diamond would be an understatement.

In the Spartans’ series finale against Northwestern, Dillon Kark was close to shattering the scoreboard with this three-run blast to left in the bottom of the seventh to put the Spartans up 8-2.

It helped them eventually go on to win 9-2 for their first Big Ten series sweep of the season.