Play of the Week: MSU gymnastics’ Big Ten opener

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – For this week’s 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week, we’re tipping our hat to another MSU athlete who also had a jaw-dropping performance at Jenison over the weekend.

On Saturday night, MSU’s gymnastics team hosted Iowa in its Big Ten opener and on vault in the first event of the night freshman Gabi Stephen recorded a personal best on vault with a score of 9.950.

It was the highest of the night to help her win the event as well.

Stephens’ personal best is our 6 Sports Play of the Week