EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Michigan State University’s baseball team picked up a much-needed win on Sunday to close out its series with rival University of Michigan.

Spartan junior Brock Vradenburg’s power at the plate was the difference in Ann Arbor.

It’s why we’re tipping our hat to Vradenburg for this week’s 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.

At the top of the seventh with runners on second and third base, Vradenburg blasted a three-run homer to center field.

Vradenburg’s performance was the first multi-homer game of his collegiate career.

MSU won the game 14-2, denying the Wolverines of the weekend series sweep of the Spartans.