JACKSON, Mich. (WLNS) – The 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week happened on the soccer pitch in a huge playoff matchup.

In the opening round of districts, the Mounties’ Olivia Lamb launched a shot over the outstretched arm of the Charlotte goal-keeper.

Much to the surprise of everyone, Olivia’s goal from a distance was perfectly timed for glory as the Mounties beat Charlotte 3-1 to advance to the district semi-final.

Watch Lamb’s impressive goal in the video player above.