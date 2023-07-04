HOLT, Mich. (WLNS) – On the first night of the Moneyball Pro-Am, thousands of fans came out to Holt High School to watch players from the Michigan State men’s basketball team.

Many wanted to get their first look at the incoming freshman class – Jeremy Fears, Xavier Booker, Coen Carr and Gehrig Normand – which is considered one of the best in the country.

If there’s one player who’s made for the Moneyball Pro-Am and knows how to put on a show, it’s Carr and his dunking ability.

One of his dunks on Thursday was so good it’s the 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.

Normand gathered a loose ball and threw an alley-oop to Carr for a rim-rocking slam dunk.

“It was real fun,” Carr said at Moneyball. “I’ve been practicing for about three weeks (at MSU), so I’ve been going real serious. So, it was good to have some fun.”

“Oh my gosh. He is such a blast to play with,” Normand said. “He can fly, man. It’s so fun watching him go. Being able to be his teammate and roommate is a blast.”

The Moneyball Pro-Am will be played very Tuesday and Thursday at Holt High School and run until Aug. 3. Game times are 6 p.m., 7 p.m. and 8 p.m. every week.