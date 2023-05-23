For the first time since 2018, the Spartans are playing in the annual conference tourney, and it’s where our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week is coming from.

On Friday against Indiana, former Grand Ledge pitcher Wyatt Rush had the bases loaded in the top of the 9th with two outs.

Rush then faced Greg Ziegler, who batted a lineout, giving Rush the save and the Spartans a clutch victory that clinched their berth to the Big Ten Tournament.

That’s why Rush’s memorable save is our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.