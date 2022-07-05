DETROIT, Mich. (WLNS) — For this edition of the 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week, we’re heading back to the Tigers game on Saturday afternoon which had a career-first moment.

It was a tie game in the bottom of the ninth inning, and rookie Riley Greene crushed a ball over the deepest wall in major league baseball and into the bushes.

It was the first home run of his major league career, and lifted the Tigers to a walk-off win over the Kansas City Royals, which is not a bad way to get your first homer in the pros.

That made it an easy choice to be our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.