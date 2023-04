LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – If it wasn’t for Lamont Butler’s buzzer-beater, San Diego State would be on the outside looking in and would’ve never made the National Championship game.

The Aztecs were down by one and with a trip to the ‘ship on the line, Butler came through with a buzzer-beating jumper for the ages

It’s why it was an easy choice for our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.