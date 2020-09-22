Play of The Week September 21

It’s time now for our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.

You know the drill….we do this each and every Monday during our 6 o’clock sportscast and we’re sticking to the gridiron….more specifically the opening night of the high school football season.

There were so many contenders for this weekly honor but this play takes the cake.

DeWitt’s Blake Beachnau, or should we call him “The Bulldozer”, muscled his way into the endzone on Friday night against Portland to help the Panthers. secure the 37-to-3 win.