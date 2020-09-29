Play of the Week September 28

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – It’s time now for our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.

We do this each and every Monday during our 6 News at 6 sportscast.

Now that the high school football season is in full swing there are a plethora of plays to chose from.

But this week’s award goes to Mr. Thomas McIntosh from DeWitt High School.

You could call this a rainbow pass, a deep pass, but quarterback Tyler Holtz put some umph behind this one and it landed right in the hands of McIntosh who went on to take it 92 yards to the house.

It helped lead DeWitt to a monster win in the CAAC Blue over Grand Ledge.