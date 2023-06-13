EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The MHSAA baseball tournament always brings out the best performances and on Saturday at Cornerstone University Lansing Catholic’s Daniel Shipman brought all of the Cougar faithful who made the trip to the west side of the state off their feet.

In the top of the third inning, it was a scoreless game until Shipman sent ‘a screamer’ to right center field to spark the Cougars offense, but this isn’t why it’s our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.

With the ball bouncing around in right field he was able to turn on the jets to make the most out of his at bat for an RBI triple. Oh, and the celebration was priceless.

Lansing Catholic went on to win the game 7-0 over North Muskegon to capture its second straight regional championship.