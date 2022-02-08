Play of the Week: Taylor’s Steal and Slam

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Every Monday during our 6 o’clock broadcast we feature our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week and after what transpired on the hardwood at Waverly High School this past Friday night we knew we needed to tip our hat to East Lansing’s AJ Taylor.

The Warriors hosted the Trojans in a key CAAC Blue battle and Taylor’s defense was on full display. In the third quarter he not only stole the ball, but finished off the play with a slam dunk for two of his 25 points.

‘Taylor’s steal and slam’ helped East Lansing top Waverly 74 to 69 to remain atop of the conference and after the game when we asked him about the play he said it was just another day on court.

“You know it’s basketball,” said Taylor. “We play physical at practice. We push each other around at practice so we can prepare for games like this. We practice like we’re going to play.”