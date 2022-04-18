EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – There was one slugger on the Wolverine’s roster who could not be contained on Friday night against the Spartans

In the second inning with the bases loaded, Elliot launched this ball over the wall in right field for a grand slam.

It was part of a three-home run night for the junior Wolverine to help Michigan set a new season-high with six homers in one night, and they’d go on to clobber the Spartans 18 to 6.

Elliot’s jaw-dropping grand slam is our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.