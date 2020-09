It’s time now for our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.

You know the drill….we do this each and every Monday during our 6 o’clock sportscast and we’re stickin’ to baseball….

We’re going to go back to game two of the Detroit Tigers doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals from this past Thursday.

Jorge Bonifacio up at the plate and he sealed the deal with a two-run bomb to lifted the Tigers to a 6-3 win after getting outscored 31-to-2 in there last two games prior.