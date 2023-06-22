On Sunday in the Detroit Tigers’ series finale against the Minnesota Twins, Spencer Torkelson’s 419-foot blast was the difference in the ballgame.

With the game deadlocked at one run a piece in the top of the fifth inning Torkelson stepped up to the plate and hit a two-run home run to left centerfield to put the Tigers up 3-1 and it sparked a five-run inning for Detroit.

Torkelson’s blast ended up being crucial in the 6-4 win over the American League Central Division leaders and it’s why it’s our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.