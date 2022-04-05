TOLEDO, Ohio. (WLNS) – For this edition of Play of the Week, we’re taking a trip down to Secchia Stadium where the Michigan State Spartans hosted Toledo.

The game went into extra innings and in the top of the 10th inning, Marissa Trivelpiece gave her coach Jacquie Joseph a whole lot to clap about as she laid it all out on the line for a diving snag.

It ended the inning and kept the game alive, and it’s a big reason why the Spartans were able to win it with a 5-4 score.

“Just an impressive display of athleticism and grit,” 6 Sports’ Audrey Dahlgren said.