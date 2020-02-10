Play of the Week: Two gems for the price of one!

It’s Monday and that means it’s time for our 6 Sports Play of the Week and you know what?

We couldn’t just pick one this week because there were two stellar plays that occurred on the hardwood on Friday night.

It seems like every week East Lansing’s Andrel Anthony makes the cut – but this two-handed slam takes the cake versus DeWitt!!

Check out the video above to get a quick lesson in how you get up above the rim and drive the crowd nuts!

Meanwhile, at Lansing Catholic High School, with less than 12 seconds on the clock in a tie game against Eaton Rapids, Alex Watters became the man of the night with this game-winning layup at the buzzer.

Now you know why we couldn’t just pick one play!