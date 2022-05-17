EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Last week, Michigan State was home to the Big Ten Softball Tournament.

But the shining star of the Play of the Week was actually a Michigan Wolverine.

With Michigan down to its final out in the top of the 7th inning in its semi-final game against Northwestern, Taylor Bump crushed a ball for a two-run home run, giving the Wolverines a 2-1 lead.

It’s how they booked their ticket to the Big Ten title game, and it’s why Bump’s two-run homer is our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.