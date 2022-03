EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – One of Izzo’s players is the recipient of our 6 Sports Champions Play of the Week, and if you watched Saturday’s game against Purdue you already know who it is.

With 1.4 seconds left on the clock, junior guard Tyson Walker hit the game-winning three-pointer to help the Spartans upset number four Purdue at the Breslin Center.

After the game, he was asked to rank where this shot falls in his career and he said it was the best shot of his life.