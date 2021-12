WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – On Friday night, the Williamston boys were finally able to tip-off the brand new year.

In his first game back with the Hornets, Mason Docks was a difference-maker on both ends of the floor.

He came up with a steal and dished it inside to Jacob Wallace for two of his 20 points on the night.

Docks also finished with 20 points.

But it’s his steal and dish to the big fella that we are tipping our hat to for our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.