WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS)- With Williamston’s division three state championship game tied at two, Breyer Fenich’s explosive kick shot the ball to the top right corner for the state title-winning goal.

This amazing feat was done with with a minute and 20 seconds on the clock

Kaley Douglass came in with the cross as Fenich put it where the goalkeeper couldn’t reach it, making it our 6 Sports ChampionPlay of the Week.