Play of the Week: Xavier rim-rattler rocks Illini

It’s time for our 6 Sports Play of the Week and this week we’re sticking with Michigan State hoops and the dunk heard all-round Champaign last Tuesday.

It’s late in the game and Cassius Winston gets in the paint. He scoops it up. No good!

But Xavier Tillman follows up with the stuff!!

With not even 10 seconds remaining on the clock, Michigan State is trailing Illinois by one and Tillman came to the rescue with this thunderous slam.

Without a doubt it’s why MSU won the game and it was a much needed win in the conference to help them snap a three-game losing streak at the time.