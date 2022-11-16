PORTLAND, Mich. (WLNS) – It’s time now for our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week and we’re heading over to the high school gridiron to tip our hat to Portland’s Drew Miller.

On 4th down the Raiders’ senior running back snuck past the defense and not only was able to pick up the first down, but he then sprinted down the field for a 40-yard touchdown to make it a two-point game in the second quarter.

The Raiders eventually fell to Grand Rapids Catholic Central in the regional final, but Miller’s huge play kept the Raiders in the fight.