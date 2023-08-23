6 Sports is handing out some kudos to one of its newest members of the MSU Spartans women’s soccer team as one of its players earned this week’s 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.

In the 25th minute of the Spartans’ season opener against Cincinnati, Baylor transfer Gabby Mueller received a beautiful pass before launching it past the keeper to put MSU on the board. Not only was it her first goal in the green and white but it would serve as the game winner as well.

“As a 10 I am always trying to look for a goal in there but with the help of my teammates it was super easy to find those and behind their 6,” Mueller told 6 Sports. “And for their back line so I was able to get a couple shots off in the first half which made me super happy and luckily one went in.”