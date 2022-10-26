EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Traditionally, the team who wins the ground game in football wins the game, and that proved true in East Lansing last week.

The Grand Ledge Comets made the trip to Trojan country, and star quarterback Shawn Foster had himself a day.

He capped off his four-touchdown game with a fake pass and run to the outside, weaving through defenders for a 30-yard touchdown to help the Comets win 45-30.

But the best part for Foster and Co. is it clinched a share of the CAAC Blue title.

That made his trick play our 6 Sports Champion Play of the Week.