EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Big Ten basketball makes it into the Champion Play of the Week. As great as the Detroit Lions win was, another memorable moment happened at the Breslin Center.

With Michigan State leading Rutgers 70 to 52 with under a minute to play, Steven Izzo scored his first career points at Michigan State. The basket sent the crowd into a frenzy.

This is Steven’s fifth season on the team so this is a moment he and his dad, Head Coach Tom Izzo, have looked forward to for a long time.

Michigan State guard Steven Izzo drives against Rutgers guard Austin Williams during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

Michigan State guard Steven Izzo, left, shoots and draws a foul against Rutgers guard Austin Williams (24) during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Al Goldis)

“I didn’t even know how to react,” Tyson Walker, MSU graduate student and guard told 6 News. “So I just picked him up.”

MSU forward Malik Hall added, “I think that’s something that he’ll remember for the rest of his life. And I think that’s one of those things where it’s like you couldn’t put a price on something like this.”