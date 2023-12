LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – In last Tuesday’s game between the Portland and Grand Ledge girls basketball teams, the Raiders turned defense into offense.

Senior Malia Thelen came up with a steal and set up sophomore Bella Spitzley to collect an and-one on the other end.

Portland improved to 3-0 with a 64-29 win over the Comets and recently improved to 5-0 while holding three of its opponents to under 30 points.