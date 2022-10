EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – The Michigan State women’s soccer team picked up their biggest win in at least a decade at Penn State and that’s where our 6 Sports Play of the Week is coming from.

With just over 20 minutes remaining in the match, Jordyn Wickes put the Spartans up 2-0 in what ended up being the game-winning goal.

It was MSU’s first top-ten win in the last decade.

Wickes’ goal was more than good enough to be name our Play of the Week.