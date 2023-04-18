EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – This week’s Play of the Week goes to former Grand Ledge standout Wyatt Rush after what he was able to do on the mound in Michigan State’s series opener against Western Illinois three days ago.

Down to the final out of the game against the Leathernecks, Rush made a sensational snag on a line-drive comebacker that not only helped him earn the save, but it helped the Spartans secure the 10-9 win.

Coach Jake Boss was a fan of it as well!

“I’d love to see that tape because sometimes you know you kind of hit it into the glove and I mean it looked like the ball was hit hard,” said Boss.