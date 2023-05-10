PEWAMO-WESTPHALIA, Mich. (WLNS) – To many, it seems like every year a new school record is being broken by a member of the Pewamo-Westpahlia track and field team.

This year is no different thanks to what junior Collin Farmer and sophomore Whitney Werner were able to accomplish last Friday at the Shepherd Invitational, which features the best high school runners in the state of Michigan.

Werner broke the girls 3200-meter race record with a time of 11:11.98. While Farmer did the same thing on the boys’ side with a time of 9:40.76.

What’s impressive about these new records is that the two broke their own school record they originally set at the same invite last year.

“Going into that night, we knew we were after the record,” Werner said. “As soon as I got done, he was there to congratulate me and same with last year.”

Farmer said, “Seeing her hit her times, makes me want to hit my times. Like if she’s doing this, I want to be at the level she’s at with the girls.”

All together the two long distance runners have a combined seven school records in track and cross country.

Farmer owns the school record in boys’ cross country, the 1600-meter race and the 3200-meter race. Werner is the Pirates’ all-time leader in the girls’ cross country, the 800-meter race, the 1600-meter race and the 3200-meter race.

“The fastest distance runners to ever walk the halls at Pewamo-Westphalia,” Pirates’ track and field coach for the last 23 years, Scott Werner, said.