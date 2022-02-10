OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) — Will Young is No. 24 in your programs and this past Friday night, he matched his jersey number to help the Wolves pick up a huge win over Grand Ledge in the CAAC Blue.

His efforts led to him being selected as the 6 Sports Player of the Week.

Okemos is now 6-2 in league play and Young is a big reason why they’ve been so successful on offense.

When we spoke with Young at practice this week, he told us the scoring isn’t the only thing that he enjoys about having big games.

“It’s not really all about scoring the points I mean I like to do whatever I got to do for my team, whether that’s rebounding or getting my players involved it’s whatever I got to do to get the dub,” said Young.

Okemos Boys Basketball Coach, Jeff Wonch, has been extremely pleased with how Young has adapted to opponents’ game plans this season.

“His composure has gotten a lot better when teams are working really hard to slow him down sometimes that can be really frustrating for a player,” said Wonch. “He’s taking big steps with regards to that this year and I think the whole team responds when he does that.”

One thing you might not know about him though is he plans to study business in college.

If he runs his own business one day, what might it be?

“I don’t know, I love shoes a lot, maybe something to do with shoes,” Young said.

Young said he definitely has a favorite type of shoe.

“Jordan’s for sure,” Young said. “Jordan 11’s, big fan of those. I actually just ordered those.”

However, his teammates aren’t as confident in his style as he is.

“I mean his style is okay, it’s pretty average, but sometimes he likes a little bit like too pink of colors, but it’s okay,” Okemos senior guard Christian Brillantes said.