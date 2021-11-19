Player of the Week: Alex Watters’ three touchdowns leading his pack of Cougars

LANSING, Mich (WLNS) – Lansing Catholic has reached the state semifinal round for the second time in the past three seasons thanks to the Cougars’ do-it-all senior wide receiver, Alex Watters, who had 110-total yards and three touchdowns in the 31-13 win over Montague. For Watters, it’s his teammates who deserve all the praise.

“A lot of things aren’t possible without the offensive line you know we have many different kinds of pass things you have to do they have so much going on for them with who they have to block and all the different things that I have myself would not be able to do,” said Watters. “So you know just kind of thinking of them like that when they do that stuff you know things start to typically go well for everybody.”

For head coach Jim Baker, he couldn’t be happier to have such a special athlete like Watters on his roster.

“Alex is explosive, so any time you get the ball in his hands you never know what’s going to happen.,” said Baker. “He’s that kid that at the end of the basketball game you want him to shoot it and the end of the football game you want him to go up and get it so I mean for him to have the success he did Saturday is just what he’s been doing all year long. So Alex has been explosive not only on the running catching but in the blocking part of it too.”

Out of Alex’s many talents, he shared with us one thing he’s not good at is golf. He’s been improving and enjoys playing any chance he gets but his game definitely needs some work.

As to what Alex will remember most about being a Cougar, “I’ll remember most about the community,” Alex explained. “It’s great to be around everybody. Everybody knows each other so there’s just a certain thing here you know with our catholic faith and I just something that I’ve grown to respect since my freshman year that everybody knows each other and it’s a great community here.”

Alex and the Cougar community will have an opportunity to make it to Ford Field if they can get past Standish-Sterling in Saturday’s state semifinal game at 1 p.m. at the Brookwood Athletic Complex – Clare. Stick with 6 Sports for continued coverage of Lansing Catholic and the rest of our local high school teams in the playoffs.