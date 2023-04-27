OKEMOS, Mich. (WLNS) – Okemos’ baseball team is off to another hot start this season and to no surprise one of the key parts of that success has been the play of Caleb Bonemer.

The junior has been the Wolves’ go-to guy in the past and this season is proving to be no different. He has already collected three home runs in nine games and has a batting average that is currently sitting just above .600. Bonemer is committed to play baseball at the University of Virginia and his stats are gaining him some national attention as well. He comes in at number 46 in Perfect Game USA’s class of 2024 rankings.

“His most impressive stat is not hits, home runs, doubles, singles, field percentage, any of that,” Okemos’ baseball coach Raul Presas said. “What you don’t see is the time he puts in at practice. He is the kind of kid that wants to do something seven days a week because that is what is going to continue to position him for continued success.”

“Over the years my brother and I have played a lot together with my dad and I have always had a love for the game,” Caleb Bonemer said. “That love has just never left and it has always been there so there is nothing I would rather be doing than playing baseball with friends. Obviously, you want to have success on the field and the best way to do that is to put in the work so that is really what has just been driving me the most.”