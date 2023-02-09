CHARLOTTE, Mich. (WLNS) – During the 2022 high school football season, Charlotte’s Braden Hill scored 20 touchdowns for the Orioles. Now, over two months into basketball season, Hill is averaging 20 points per game.

On Friday, Hill led the Orioles with 20 points in a 61-53 road win over Portland and it’s a big reason why he’s the 6 Sports Player of the Week.

Hill’s ability to have success on the football field and the basketball court are thanks to a common denominator.

“He is probably the fastest basketball player I have ever coached,” Charlotte basketball coach Tom Fleming, who has 25 years of coaching experience, said. “I used to coach AAU at a high-level, but he’s got that speed and his agility is off the charts.”

“I think I’ve always considered myself fast, but anytime I’m working out I’m doing fast-twitch workouts to work on the speed and explosive movements,” Hill said.

With the many skills Hill posses, Charlotte is in a position to potentially win its first conference title since 1992. The Orioles are 6-1 in the CAAC White (as of Feb. 8) and sit one game behind Ionia for first place.

Hill has also put himself in position to play football next fall at Saginaw Valley State University and reaching this point in his career all started with his older cousin, Stephen Saldivar.

“When I was like 6 or 7, he introduced me to football and that’s what grew my love for the sport. But not only that – my competitiveness too, my love to win and my dedication,” Hill said.

Now, while thriving in athletics as a senior, Hill remains as humble as they come.

“He’s great to the kids. He’s great to the community,” Fleming said. “No matter where sports take him, he’ll be successful. I can just see him owning some business and treating everybody right.”

Hill said, “Losing games teaches you lessons. Winning games teaches you lessons. All the hard work that goes into it teaches you lessons. I just think there’s a lot more that goes into it than just playing the sport itself.”