DELTA TWP, Michigan. (WLNS) – Deonte Roberts game-high 21-points in Tuesday’s win over Lansing Eastern marked his third double-digit performance in just four games for Waverly this season.

“I was getting open, my teammates were getting me the ball and I just had to knock it down,” Roberts said.

The senior guard realizes the potential of this year’s team and is doing all he can to lead them to those lofty goals.

“We practice really hard every day and coach (Rod) Watts instills in us that we want to go to states, we want to win states, so you have to win (games) to win states so we win at any cost,” Roberts said.

Much like his time under center for the Warriors Football team this past season, Roberts time at quarterback has helped shape his mindset on the hardwood.

“Just being a leader,” Roberts said. “You have to be a leader on the field and a leader court, so when you are just leading the whole game everything else comes easy.”

With this being his final go around in the black and gold, you can see Roberts is making the most out of his senior campaign, and as a result, his inbox is starting to heat up.

“Before the summer I didn’t have any offers,” Roberts said. “I wasn’t talking to any coaches at all so when I was putting in work this summer I just had the mindset of ‘It is win or go home, this is my last chance, I am a senior so if I am going to play at the next level I am going to put all my work in now.”