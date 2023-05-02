DEWITT, Mich. (WLNS) – Whether it was in circle or at the plate last week, DeWitt senior Kyra Shadduck presented major problems for the competition.

It’s why the Lansing Community College softball commit is the 6 Sports Player of the Week.

Shadduck’s week started by throwing a perfect game against Okemos and recording 12 strikeouts in the process.

“My curveball was working really well that day. A lot of my movement pitches worked really well. I didn’t really use my change up much, but definitely my curveball, my rise ball, and drop ball,” Shadduck said.

Then just three days after the first perfect game of her career, Shadduck hit for the cycle against East Lansing.

She hit the home run in her first at-bat, a triple the following at-bat, and a single in her third at-bat. With a double the only thing left to accomplish, Shadduck had no idea she was on the verge of the cycle.

“Before I went up to bat my mom said, ‘you should hit a double.’ And I was like ‘Ok, what?’ I was kind of confused,” Shadduck said. “Then I hit a double and after the game our athletic director (Mike Brya) said, ‘People were going to congratulate you. Want to know why? You hit for the cycle.'”

DeWitt softball coach Adam Nolen said, “That’s something she’s really grown into as a varsity player – having the confidence to perform at the plate too.”

The perfect game and cycle weren’t the only things Shadduck did on the diamond. She also recorded a one-hit shutout with 14 strikeouts and a two-hit shutout with 16 strikeouts. Altogether, she pitched 20 innings and had 42 strikeouts last week.

“For the most part, when I go out there, I’m in the zone,” Shadduck said. “I’ll know if I have a bad day, but I’ll take that and use it in my pitching and try to make it better. If I’m having a bad day hitting, then I put all my energy into pitching.”

“She’s a fun kid,” Nolen said. “She works hard. She’s playful with her teammates and has a great repour with everybody she’s around.”