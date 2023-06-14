LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Lansing Catholic hoisted its second consecutive regional title on Saturday thanks to a 7-strikeout, complete game shutout performance on the bump from sophomore Drew Tolfree. So what exactly helped the underclassman shine when his team needed him the most?

“Going into every at bat I was like, ‘I’m gonna get my first strike in, get them down, and then they’re gonna be guessing, so I’ll just strike them out and get them out,” Tolfree said. “Everybody was just cheering me on and had my back the whole time. It was just a really surreal moment to me.”

“He was able to keep the ball down and get the strikeouts and the outs when we needed it,” Randy Farlin, Lansing Catholic’s Baseball Coach said. “His poise for a sophomore is unbelievable and he just continues to impress us and surprise us every game.”

Every post-season comes with a lot of change, but for Drew, a few things have remained the same in his superstitions, which all started when he and some of his teammates took a trip to the hair salon and busted out the bleach.

“It was kind of just an idea at first and then more and more people started to do it and I was like, ‘I might as well do it too. It’ll be cool to make it seem more like a team thing.” Tolfree said. “I also, knock on wood, haven’t washed my jersey either. So I’m bringing winning dirt and winning stuff everywhere I go.”

“Baseball guys in general are superstitious and I have a couple of those guys on my team,” Farlin said. “I’m usually the coach that demands the clean uniform, but at this point, you’re just kind of like make sure you just brush it off a little bit. Maybe put an air freshener in the bag because the way it’s going right now, you don’t really wanna mess it up too much.”

With unwashed jerseys in hand, the Cougars will make the short commute to McLane Stadium tomorrow to face Algonac in the state semifinal game with the hopes of punching their ticket to the state title game on Saturday.